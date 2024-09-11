Four incidents investigated

Environment Southland is advising farmers to be aware of ground conditions and to check their systems before irrigating after four reports of effluent discharging into waterways in less than a week.

Environment Southland compliance manager Donna Ferguson said in a statement staff were investigating incidents reported last week at Drummond, Kapuka and Wallacetown, and on Monday it received a fourth report for a property near Wyndham.

"While recognising there has been some recent heavy rainfall and localised flooding across the province, this is really disappointing.

"Several appear to have been the result of effluent application to saturated soils or irrigation over subsurface drains. All four incidents reported to date remain under active investigation," she said.

"This is a timely reminder to check soil moistures before irrigating, know where your subsurface drains are and be aware of the conditions of your consent."

Anyone with concerns about a waterway that shows signs of contamination, such as a distinct change in colour or odour, should report it through Environment Southland’s 24-hour pollution phone line at the time they see it.

Environment Southland said as there were active investigations into the four incidents no further information could be provided.