Golfers compete in Gore

Representative golf teams warmed up for the summer on Monday, when Otago had a solid win over Southland in the annual fixture in Gore.

The teams played foursomes in the morning and singles in the afternoon.

The men retained their long grip on the Challenge Shield — it has not been in Southland hands for 33 years — with an 8.5-6.5 overall win.

The Otago women have held the Salisbury Cup for five years and never looked like letting it go. Otago won the morning foursomes 4-0 and finished with an overall score of 10.5-1.5.