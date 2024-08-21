Gore teams miss out in four finals

Riversdale Pinkies player Stacey Strain protects the ball from the tackle of a Southern player during Hockey Southland’s division two women’s final. PHOTOS: SANDY EGGLESTON

It was a hard day at the office for Eastern Southland hockey teams on finals day.

There was an Eastern team in the four finals played at the Gore turf on Saturday but all finished runner-up to Invercargill teams.

In a matchup of last year’s division one women’s final top of the table Mataura Gold met Southern.

The first half was scoreless but a minute after half time Taysha Chittock out-positioned the goalkeeper to slip the ball over the line.

Not long after Southern equalised.

The game ended with a penalty goal shootout which Southern won.

Mataura captain Elle Pullar said it was disappointing to lose the game on a penalty shootout.

"We had most of the possession for three-quarters of it and both the goals were scored against the run of play.

Mataura Gold captain Elle Pullar lines up a pass to feed into the circle during Hockey Southland’s division one women’s final at the Gore turf on Saturday.

"We stuck to our game plan ... and we put a really good effort in but it just didn’t go our way."

Mataura had about 15 penalty corner chances to score but could not cross the line, Pullar said.

Since 2014 Mataura have won the competition eight times and shared it with Riversdale once.

This year’s competition was more even.

Eastern United Green lost 1-0 to Phoenix in the division one men’s final.

Phoenix opened the scoring within the first five minutes of the game and withstood wave after wave of Eastern attacks on goal.

Coach Rob Dickie said the teams had been evenly matched all year.

"We played well, defended really well.

Eastern United Gray wing Michael Harrington dribbles the ball down the sideline as a Northenend Raider player approaches to stop his progress during Hockey Southland’s division two men’s final.

"We just couldn’t convert our goal chances."

Striker Jared Milford had a good game.

"He attacked well, created some opportunities."

In the division two women’s game Riversdale Pinkies were beaten 3-1 by Southern.

Southern scored early on in the first quarter and twice in the third quarter through a field goal and penalty stroke.

In the dying seconds of the game Kelly Sanson scored a consolation field goal.

Captain Janette Collins said the two teams had hard fought battles throughout the competition.

"Unfortunately, we were top qualifier but today wasn’t our day."

Sanson’s reverse stick hit that went into the goal was "amazing".

Eastern United Green player Will Dickey eludes the tackle of a Phoenix player during Hockey Southland’s division one men’s final.

Goalkeeper Fletcher Patterson, 15, played well.

"He ... saved a lot of potential goals."

Inner Bri Ware, 16, was also strong on attack.

The team voted Collins the player of the game.

Northend Raiders won the division two men’s final 3-1 against Eastern United Gray.

Northend opened the scoring in the first quarter and Eastern replied early in the second.

However, Northend scored from a field goal in the second quarter and a penalty corner in the third quarter to win the game.

Eastern coach Stephen Hook said Northend were a strong team that had won the majority of their games in the grade.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz