Govt backs rural communities

One of the highlights from the last few weeks was a trip to Waikaia, during which I visited Switzers Museum and had a great stop at Waikaia School, where I was invited to play a whole-school game of ‘‘mushroom’’.

It reminded me of the country school I went to as a child.

Two great examples of some of the incredible community assets we have in this region.

It has been humbling to see the deep levels of resilience in our community during this wet spring.

While there has been a late start to groundwork for many farmers, I have heard that as conditions are slowly improving, people are keen to get stuck in.

This spring has highlighted the importance of having a government that backs rural communities like Gore.

Our changes to the Resource Management Act are a great example, where we are amending the previous government’s unworkable policies, such as removing the low slope map and instead letting regional councils and individual farmers determine where stock needs to be excluded, based on risk.

The focus has shifted to on-farm and regionally suitable solutions.

The National-led government knows Southland farmers are some of the best at producing great food the world needs while also looking after the environment.

Along with removing counter-productive policies, this government is making positive strides to opening new doors to overseas markets where our food and fibre is sold.

The recent conclusion of a high-quality trade agreement with the Gulf Co-operation Council, which comprises seven countries in the Middle East, is a fantastic step forward for our exporters.

It opens up substantial opportunities in the Gulf region, allowing for duty-free access for 99% of New Zealand’s exports over the next decade.

The sectors benefiting from this deal include dairy, red meat and horticulture, all vital to our local economy.

This agreement is a crucial milestone in our government’s strategy to enhance international connections and double exports in the next decade.

Great for the Gore region and great for New Zealand.

- APL