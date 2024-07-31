Hub teed up for T-shirt funds

At a morning tea on Monday are (from left) Gore Kid’s Hub facility manager Melissa Wishart, Hadyn Jones and playcentre educator Tanya Goodwin wearing "Mr Jones and Tee" T-shirts. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Gore Kids’ Hub was chosen as the charity of the year by a former Gore resident and his T-shirt business.

Hadyn Jones chose the charity earlier this month to help raise funds to make their play-fort safer.

The fort does not meet the standards of the Ministry of Education, as the fall height is over a metre.

"I did a Good Sorts episode on Gore Kids’ Hub when it started ... and it stuck with me," Mr Jones said.

He travelled to Gore to showcase the Mr Jones and Tees range of T-shirts at the Hokonui Fashion Design Awards, selling them while in town and donating $5 from each sale to the Gore Kids’ Hub.

He discovered the issue with the play-fort after a call to the kids’ hub in search of something to raise funds for, he said.

"They had a specific need, which is much better than putting the money into a general fund."

As part of the fundraising he reopened the Cooney’s Dairy as a pop-up-shop on Saturday.

"It was great because so many people came down."

He was "happy and proud" with the number of people that turned up.

The number of shirts sold was over 100, he said.

Kid’s hub facility manager Melissa Wishart said the whole community would benefit from fundraiser.

"Because we are a charity trust, what money we do make is rotated around the hub.

"We can spend every single cent on the playground area, so that the community can use it as well."

Mr Jones was at the kids’ hub on Monday morning, enjoying morning tea and delivering the remaining T-shirts.

"It was really lovely of him to call in and he’s left me with the rest of the T-shirts that they hadn’t sold.

"He came and looked at our play-fort.

"You know, the culprit."

They were unsure how much money would need to be raised for the playground but over $2000 had already been raised to this stage, she said.

