Inland location gave easy access to food

Hokonui Rūnanga is one of the 18 Ngai Tahu Rūnanga throughout Te Waipounamu (the South Island).

Hokonui Rūnanga is the only rūnanga located inland, and this was very controversial as all other Rūnanga are located along the coast.

The reason for Hokonui Rūnanga being inland is there were many food-gathering spots in our area.

We could follow an easy path along the awa (Mataura River) out to the moana (sea), while still having plenty of food without having to go far.

Hokonui is also a great spot in the middle of the paths from the ocean at Fortrose to the lakes in Otago and through to the West Coast.

Within the Mataura catchment we could eat nearly anything we caught, this being tuna (eel), kanakana (lamprey), pūtangitangi (paradise shelduck) and giant kōkopu.

Following along the rivers, when we got to the sea there were even more sources of kaimoana (seafood) — kina, mako and karengo (seaweed).

Māori would follow the paths during different seasons, timing when it was best to gather their kai.

In the summer, Māori would gather as much kai, fish, karengo, birds and seeds as possible.

They would store the kai and save it for when they needed it over winter.

Some kai was available year-round, but others were seasonal.

During autumn, they would go over to the Tītī Islands and harvest the tītī (muttonbird) then bring them back for winter.

Back around the Hokonui hills, Māori would gather kereru, tī kōuka (cabbage tree), makomako (wineberry), harakeke (flax), weka and takahē to be collected on their journey up into the lakes of Otago.

Hunting parties would go out and gather kai and leave it behind for following parties who were also making the journey along the paths.

This ensured after a long day of travelling, all parties would have easy access to kai.

The Hokonui Rūnanga is in an important location as Māori could access the rangi (sky), moana (sea), awa (river), ngahere (forest) and whenua (land) within an easy distance.

The land we are in today was once the perfect feeding ground for our ancestors.

By Elle Cowley

Hokonui Rūnanga junior environmental adviser