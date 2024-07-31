Kid-friendly secret wedding on the farm

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The couple were married in an intimate ceremony at Mr Crawford’s family farm in Waikoikoi on February 24, 2024, surrounded by close friends and immediate family.
Mrs Crawford said the event was a secret wedding.
"We chose to have a secret wedding as we felt a big wedding would have been too much for our children," she said.
"We didn’t want any of our family missing out on this time by having to run around after our kids and we also wanted our friends and family’s kids to be happy.
"We had a very relaxed, kids run amok reception at our house, and the kids enjoyed playing on the bouncy castle.
"We spent a year doing up our very large garage, exterior of the house and gardens for the day.
Mrs Crawford said it was special time getting ready in the morning with the children.
"Josh and our 1-year-old son Myles got ready with the boys, and my 4-year old daughter Sylvie got ready with us girls.
"It was such a special time, and we loved sharing it with them."