Kid-friendly secret wedding on the farm

Joshua and Jessica (nee Poole) Crawford were married on February 24, 2024, at the groom’s family farm at Waikoikoi. Photos: Kayla Brady

The couple were married in an intimate ceremony at Mr Crawford’s family farm in Waikoikoi on February 24, 2024, surrounded by close friends and immediate family.

Mrs Crawford said the event was a secret wedding.

"We chose to have a secret wedding as we felt a big wedding would have been too much for our children," she said.

Groom Joshua Crawford shares a moment with Myles, 1.

"We wanted them to have a great day in a place they know with people they know.

"We didn’t want any of our family missing out on this time by having to run around after our kids and we also wanted our friends and family’s kids to be happy.

"We had a very relaxed, kids run amok reception at our house, and the kids enjoyed playing on the bouncy castle.

"We spent a year doing up our very large garage, exterior of the house and gardens for the day.

The couple opted for a natural colour theme and the groomsmen (from left) Kane Wyatt, James Dennis, Josh Crawford, Ben Katon, Trent Withers and Troy Wyatt wore navy suit jackets with pale natural tones.

"We are thankful for all those who helped with the preparation including Josh’s dad, who did a lot of ground work and our friend Ben Katon, who helped with the garage."

Mrs Crawford said it was special time getting ready in the morning with the children.

"Josh and our 1-year-old son Myles got ready with the boys, and my 4-year old daughter Sylvie got ready with us girls.

"It was such a special time, and we loved sharing it with them."