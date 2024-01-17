Larder well-stocked thanks to locals

Salvation Army Gore Corps community ministries co-ordinator Michelle Chirnside is grateful for the response to last year’s Toot for Tucker project, which added nearly 10,000 items to the corp’s foodbank. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Between 30 and 40 food parcels are being given out each week from the Salvation Army Gore Corps’ pantry.

Fortunately, the larder is overflowing with nearly 10,000 items donated last year during the Lions Club’s Toot for Tucker project.

Corps community ministries co-ordinator Michelle Chirnside said a good variety of items was donated.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their support of the foodbank."

She had noticed an increase in the number of parcels being given out in the 10 months she had been in the role, she said.

"This foodbank is definitely needed in the community."

People could collect a food parcel on a Monday and Friday from 10am to 2pm.

She had renamed Wednesday’s Cafe event, which usually took place at the corps’ building, Cameo,

an acronym for "come and meet everyone".

People were welcome to come and spend time chatting, or playing board games or a game of cards.

"If you’re lonely and sitting at home it’s a change of scenery."

At present Cameo serves morning and afternoon tea, but not lunch.

