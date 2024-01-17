Larder well-stocked thanks to locals

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fortunately, the larder is overflowing with nearly 10,000 items donated last year during the Lions Club’s Toot for Tucker project.
Corps community ministries co-ordinator Michelle Chirnside said a good variety of items was donated.
"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their support of the foodbank."
She had noticed an increase in the number of parcels being given out in the 10 months she had been in the role, she said.
"This foodbank is definitely needed in the community."
People could collect a food parcel on a Monday and Friday from 10am to 2pm.
She had renamed Wednesday’s Cafe event, which usually took place at the corps’ building, Cameo,
an acronym for "come and meet everyone".
People were welcome to come and spend time chatting, or playing board games or a game of cards.
"If you’re lonely and sitting at home it’s a change of scenery."
At present Cameo serves morning and afternoon tea, but not lunch.