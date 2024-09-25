Lifetime of volunteering recognised

John Falconer is the Gore Rotary Club’s volunteer of the month. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

A Gore retiree says he was blown away after receiving an award for his decades of volunteering.

John Falconer, 91, lives and volunteers around Gore, notably for the Pakeke Lions recycling, the Hokonui Moonshine Museum and Distillery, and other organisations around the region, while also performing duties as a justice of the peace.

Mr Falconer said he was very happy to volunteer and help.

"It’s something we need. It’s something I’m very keen to do, to be involved with such outstanding people committing themselves to assisting the community."

Mr Falconer said the work of volunteers helped out society more than one might think.

"I really think society wouldn’t be nearly as successful without volunteers. It’s amazing what they get involved with, that there’s always people ready to get out there and help other people," he said.

Mr Falconer said he was surprised to be awarded the Gore Rotary Club volunteer appreciation award for September.

"It was absolutely out of left field. They rang me on Sunday afternoon and I asked if it was a joke, but I was awarded the volunteer of the month and it’s unexpected but an absolute pleasure," he said.

Mr Falconer said the the award showed all Rotary and the Mataura Licensing Trust did to give back to those giving up their time for Gore.

"It really represents, I think, the wonderful things that Rotary and the MLT are doing, that they’re running this to support the benefits of what volunteers do to the community," he said.

Mr Falconer said in the past there were days, run by local MPs, to give back to local volunteers and he would like to see them start up again.

"There was a volunteer day ... in the past, where they invited all the local organisations and shouted them a morning tea. I haven’t heard anything about these recently, but it was a nice recognition of the work volunteers do in society," he said.

Mr Falconer said he would encourage anyone to give up their time to help other people.

"I just think the more that we can do together, in working towards whatever you might feel that your your major interests are, then it’s going to be a benefit in the longer term to a whole group — to everyone," he said.

