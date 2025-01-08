Lifetime of volunteering recognised

Neville Phillips has been award a King’s Service Medal. Photo: supplied

More than half a century of volunteer work to help his community has led to Gore district councillor Neville Phillips receiving the King’s Service Medal, which he says is truly humbling.

Mr Phillips has been a very busy man, his volunteer work including serving in the Mataura Fire Brigade, where he is a life member and held several offices.

He is a foundation member of the Gore District Ice Skating Club, now named Ice Sports Southland.

He also serves as an elected official for the Gore district as both a councillor, and on the Mataura Community Board.

Mr Phillips does not like to toot his own horn, and said the award was a reflection of the community around him.

"I’m very humbled by the nomination.

"It’s the old adage, you can’t do it by yourself.

"It’s a group effort," he said.

Mr Phillips said in the fire service especially, being part of a solid group was everything.

"I’ve always had good people beside me, people who listen in when we train them.

"When we went in to fight fires or rescue people I knew I could have support by the people on either side of me."

Mr Phillips said, for his family, it was about giving back and paying it forward.

"[Volunteerism] was instilled in me by my parents and grandparents."

gerrit.doppenberg@theensign.co.nz