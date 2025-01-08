Lifetime of volunteering recognised

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mr Phillips has been a very busy man, his volunteer work including serving in the Mataura Fire Brigade, where he is a life member and held several offices.
He is a foundation member of the Gore District Ice Skating Club, now named Ice Sports Southland.
He also serves as an elected official for the Gore district as both a councillor, and on the Mataura Community Board.
Mr Phillips does not like to toot his own horn, and said the award was a reflection of the community around him.
"I’m very humbled by the nomination.
"It’s the old adage, you can’t do it by yourself.
"It’s a group effort," he said.
Mr Phillips said in the fire service especially, being part of a solid group was everything.
"I’ve always had good people beside me, people who listen in when we train them.
"When we went in to fight fires or rescue people I knew I could have support by the people on either side of me."
Mr Phillips said, for his family, it was about giving back and paying it forward.
"[Volunteerism] was instilled in me by my parents and grandparents."