Local driver wins big at speedway awards

George Hedley with his "Competitor of the Year: Regional Adult" award at the New Zealand Speedway Awards. Photo: supplied

Like most other speedway drivers, champion George Hedley does not practise before a race.

All his time goes into the nuts and bolts of his open-wheeler, making sure the parts are tuned just right for optimum speed.

"Like a quarter-turn of this could change the whole car," he said.

There was mental preparation as well and the 19-year-old did not speak before a race, quietly planning how to best get round the track.

This time, dedication and mental stillness has worked for Hedley, winning five titles this racing season and a national award for his achievements.

At the New Zealand Speedway Awards on Saturday, the Gore local beat out two other finalists from across New Zealand for the "Competitor of the Year’’ award in the regional adult category.

Hedley said he was nominated by someone unknown and judges on the Speedway New Zealand board then took his achievements into account.

He said he and his dad Alister decided to make a night of it, flying up to Auckland for the big event.

Hedley started driving at 12, during a ‘‘have-a-go’’ day at his club, Powderworx Central Motor Speedway in Cromwell.

When he was not yet old enough to hold a licence, he said the speedway taught him how to drive.

He enjoyed the adrenaline of racing, but has learned the danger of it too, by rolling his car and injuring himself only recently.

"All part of the fun ... Just dangerous enough to keep going and to keep mum sane, I guess."

His parents were very supportive, with his dad spending his spare time working on the V6 Commodore engine and as part of his son’s official pit crew.

His mum, Patrina, is proud of her son, but must lend her support at a distance away from the quarter-mile track, to cope with the sometimes-dangerous sport.

In the 2024-25 summer season, in his class, he won five titles, three in Cromwell and two in Christchurch.

The five titles were Canterbury Champ, King of the Clay, Central Otago Champ, Open Wheeler Champ and the Daryl Ainsley Memorial Trophy.

Hedley said he was not as competitive as others, though he could be, but the main thing he wanted was to go out and have fun.

There was a sense of community within race car driver circles and if a part on his car broke, someone would be happy to lend a spare.

The 19-year-old was keen to carry on that sense of community to the younger generation.

The public were allowed to enter the pits between races and Hedley, if he was not working on the car, was happy to take photos with young speedway fans and show them how it all worked.

"He’s really good at that," Alister Hedley said.

The proud father made sure to shout out his son’s sponsors, Carter’s Tyre Service Gore, Gore Tractor Services Ltd and Heavy Equipment Repair, for making all this possible.

In summer Hedley dedicated his weekends to speedway, but in the off season he played hockey and worked as an apprentice builder.

During that time, he still came in about once a fortnight to check on his car to make sure everything was still working, he said.

