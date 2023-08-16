Loyal local wins

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Four Square Mataura owners Amy and Luke Bartlett celebrate with customer Tina Waitaiki (centre), the winner of the $9999 South Island gift card giveaway to mark the supermarket brand’s 99th birthday.

Ms Waitaiki said the store has been her supermarket of choice for nearly 50 years.

"I’ve lived in [my] house my entire life. It once belonged to my grandparents and I have fond memories of them walking me over to shop at the supermarket when I was a young kid, back even before it was a Four Square."

The Bartletts have been the owner-operators of the store since October 2017.

Mrs Bartlett said the couple were "so stoked" when Ms Waitaiki walked in with the winning ticket.

"Mataura is a small town of only about 1600 people, so to have one of our favourite local customers win was awesome and very well-deserved."