Lumsden market launched

PHOTO: HELEN MCFELIN

New Lumsden resident Lana Mickell is hoping to start a new weekly community market.

"It’s about getting the community together to bring some vibrancy to the town. There are no rules, people can sell what they like," she said.

All types of goods will be welcome at the market, which will be held in the Lumsden Memorial Hall with 40 stalls available. There will be an initial run of two markets starting this Sunday.

"Because it’s new there will be no charge for the first two markets to get people to take the chance and hold a stall," she said.