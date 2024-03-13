Marching to winning beat

The Hokonui U13 marching team won the New Zealand Marching U13 Championships. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Hokonui marching teams have outstepped the competition to finish New Zealand champions.

The club’s U18 and U13 teams won their age groups at the New Zealand Marching Championships at Hamilton last week.

The U18 team, coached by Tracy McDonald of Gore and Renee Morgan of Invercargill, also won the title last year.

Mrs Morgan said everyone was surprised when the team won last year but this year the pressure was on to win again.

"Becoming New Zealand champions again was hard.

"It was a real emotional journey, and we became quite hard on ourselves, but in the end all of these emotions were worth it."

After the first day of competition, the 12 teams were divided into championship and plate sections.

On the second day the Hokonui team won the technical phase and were second in the display.

"Our girls had to dig deep to pull out a performance that was going to be enough."

Going back-to-back winners was a feat no other Southland team had done, she said.

Under-13 coach Levana Philip of Invercargill said the girls put everything into their performance.

The Hokonui U18 marching team won the New Zealand Marching U18 Championship for the second consecutive year. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

"They marched their hearts out.

"They well surpassed my expectations out on the field.

"We couldn’t have asked for more from them."

It was an occasion when all went well for the team, Ms Philip said.

"Their commitment, their dedication, their passion to the sport — it all just came together at once.

"It was beautiful to watch."

One reason why the team was successful was the girls were good friends.

"The bond that they’ve got is just lovely.

"That shows on the field as well."

The team also won the display and technical phases.

Last year the team won the display phase and was secondat the championships.

