Mataura and surrounds focus of new exhibition

Reg Mombassa, Waimea Highway Near Gore (2019), etching with aquatint, Eastern Southland Gallery Collection. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The new exhibition at Eastern Southland Gallery has not gone far from home.

This exhibition draws on works from the Eastern Southland Gallery’s permanent collection that have been acquired over a period of 40 years.

A media statement said some works had been selected because they represented artist-in-residence and community projects that have specifically referenced the Mataura River Valley, while other artworks were by painters, printmakers and photographers who have used the river as a subject matter.

To complement this overview, a small number of important historic images have been borrowed from the Hocken Library and other public and private collections.

Notable early artists include John Buchanan, John Turnbull Thomson, and Alfred Latham, while more recent works incorporate the skills of contemporary artists such as Barrie Cooke, Mark Adams, Laurence Aberhart, Paul McLachlan and Reg Mombassa.

John Turnbull Thomson, Mataura Bridge (1870), watercolour on paper, Hocken Collections Uare Taoka o Hākena, University of Otago.

Art projects focused on the Mataura River from the past 30 years have given the gallery’s collection some important reference points, and these are also featured in this exhibition.

The Mataura Valley Suite by nationally acclaimed artist Marilynn Webb, the Māruawai Tukutuku Panel project by Anna Gorham and Karen Taiaroa-Smithies, plus Janet de Wagt’s 2018 exhibition "Māruawai Valley of Water" have added a rich and inspiring focus to this special selection.

The images of respected local artists Norman Whitty, Val Latty and Jacqueline Byars collectively explore well-known sites that local visitors will be familiar with.

Gallery programmes officer Marcella Geddes said the exhibition of 25 works has been curated to complement Jo Ogier’s exhibition of flora and fauna.

The works, a celebration of "our place", "are all inspired by or about the Mataura Valley".

The exhibition runs until February 9 next year.

— APL