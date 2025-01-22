Mataura celebrates cowboy skills

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The weather was sunny and the atmosphere lively for the over 300 people in attendance, as they came to watch the variety of events on display.
Competitors from all around New Zealand competed in bullriding, barrel racing, and bronc riding, with a crowd celebrating their efforts.
"It was really good.
"Great weather, lots of locals showed up for us, it was just a really great day," she said.
Mrs Perkins said the competitors brought their best game, and the attendees left very pleased.
"They had a good day out, lots of good food, had a good day off the farm and away from work."
Mrs Perkins said anyone on the fence about rodeos should come and see this one before making a judgement.
"Show up and see for yourselves.
Mrs Perkins said that they have to meet very high standards to run a rodeo.
"We have to have MPI there, lots of rules in place to make sure everything is looked after.
"Our Animal Welfare standards are really high and we’re very proud of that," she said.
"I’m just really proud of our club.
"Our President, vice-president, their partners, I’d like to thank them, and our volunteers, we couldn’t do it without them making it smooth on the day."