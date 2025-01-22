Mataura celebrates cowboy skills

The Mataura Rodeo was a smash hit, as hundreds of people came out to watch a good show with fierce competition. CREDIT: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

On Saturday, a flood of cowboy hats poured into Mataura as the Mataura Rodeo kicked off for another year.

The weather was sunny and the atmosphere lively for the over 300 people in attendance, as they came to watch the variety of events on display.

Competitors from all around New Zealand competed in bullriding, barrel racing, and bronc riding, with a crowd celebrating their efforts.

Cowboy Reece Valois gets ready for his go at bull riding. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Mataura Rodeo Club secretary and treasurer Alice Perkins said it was a fantastic time.

"It was really good.

"Great weather, lots of locals showed up for us, it was just a really great day," she said.

Mrs Perkins said the competitors brought their best game, and the attendees left very pleased.

A young bull rider gets thrown off his bull after a good effort. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

"Everyone was really happy.

"They had a good day out, lots of good food, had a good day off the farm and away from work."

Mrs Perkins said anyone on the fence about rodeos should come and see this one before making a judgement.

"Show up and see for yourselves.

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

"Come and meet people, watch the processes in place to look after everything.

Mrs Perkins said that they have to meet very high standards to run a rodeo.

"We have to have MPI there, lots of rules in place to make sure everything is looked after.

"Our Animal Welfare standards are really high and we’re very proud of that," she said.

PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Mrs Perkins thanked everyone involved with organising, and said it was a big effort for everyone involved.

"I’m just really proud of our club.

"Our President, vice-president, their partners, I’d like to thank them, and our volunteers, we couldn’t do it without them making it smooth on the day."

