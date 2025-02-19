Model Ts take tour of the South

Ford Model T vehicles parked at the Croydon Lodge in Gore. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Driving around Southland over the weekend, you might have thought you had taken a trip back more than 100 years.

Instead of the usual trucks and cars, 24 vintage Model T cars built between 1907-27 were roaming the Gore district.

With Croydon Lodge as a home base, members of the National Model T Club toured the district, visiting Waikaia, Kingston, and Curio Bay over the past four days.

Event convener Marion McConachie said it was a great event and was happy to bring it down South.

"We’ve had a group of about 33 members from all over New Zealand come for the Model T Rally, for the National Model T Club.

"This is the 32nd run we’ve done and we alternate them between islands.

"We’ve all come here over this weekend."

Mrs McConachie said the attendees have been having a great time, with some exploring Southland for the first time.

"Very impressed with the weather.

"Really enjoyed the quiet roads, coming back from Kingston, barely any traffic.

"Just enjoying the open roads, the scenery.

"A lot of people haven’t been down here."

Mrs McConachie said the Model T was an easy-going vintage car which attracted a great community of enthusiasts.

"There’s the ability to maintain them yourself.

"If they stop on the road, you can get them up and running again relatively easily.

"All our members help each other out, there’s always lots of tools and parts so we can swap stuff out and fix it up.

"It’s also about involving family and friends, everybody — well, most people — can drive a Model T."

Mrs McConachie said after a few days of touring, she was very happy with how well they were received and the vibes from the community.

"We’ve come across a lot of tourists who are amazed to see these cars.

"You always get, you know, the honking and waving, it’s just been very positive."

