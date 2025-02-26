More than $13K raised for officer

Gore has rallied and raised over $13,000 for potentially lifesaving cancer treatment.

Through hard work and donations, at least $13,383 has been raised for Christchurch police officer Sophie Moore.

Organisers said they were just waiting for the final eftpos total to come through.

The initiative, which included raffles, a movie screening, a bake sale and a donation wishing well, was set up to help fund $800,000 of potentially life-saving medical treatment for Ms Moore.

Born and raised in Gore, Ms Moore found out she had a rare type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2023.

After 10 rounds of chemotherapy and two stem cell transplants the cancer returned, and Ms Moore and her doctors found a ground-breaking treatment in Singapore that could treat her cancer.

But she found out the treatment and aftercare would cost $800,000.

To help Ms Moore with the cost of her new therapy, 220 patrons went to watch St James Theatre’s fundraising screening of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy on Sunday.

That same day, before the movie, locals contributed to and bought from a bake sale which helped raise funds.

La Hoods chemist was also an integral part of the fundraiser, selling raffle and movie tickets and holding a donation wishing well for Ms Moore.

Local businesses, such as Gore Health, contributed to raffle prizes and 24 raffles were drawn at the end of the movie.

People can still donate to Ms Moore’s Givealittle page: Sophie’s Singapore Lifeline.

