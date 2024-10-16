Motorcycle racing revs up in the South

The South is in for a double dose of New Zealand championship motorcycle racing early next year.

The Burt Munro Challenge, in Invercargill on February 8-9, and the New Zealand Grand Prix meeting, at Timaru on February 14-15, make up the opening two rounds of the four-round 2025 New Zealand Superbike Championship.

A press release said the southern events also serve as Kiwi team selection qualifying races for the Star Insure TransTasman Challenge to be run over the final two championship rounds at Hampton Downs and Taupo in March.

Up to six Australian Superbike riders will be making the trip across the Tasman to compete against the New Zealand team.

The challenge marks the beginning of a bold new era for the New Zealand Superbike Championship and Southern circuits are a key part of the strategy.

The recent confirmation of the four-round 2025 series — with dates and venues pencilled in for the next three years —has brought with it the prospect of increased fields through heightened marketing, promotional and financial initiatives.

Mike Marsden, who is promoting the Hampton Downs, Taupo and Timaru rounds on behalf of the Cromwell-based Tony Quinn Organisation, sees the opening round, the Burt Munro Challenge, and the now well-established Hampton Downs MotoFest, as cornerstone events of a long-term plan that has the Star Insure TransTasman Challenge as a unique drawcard.

"Tony Quinn is making this happen, giving fans and enthusiasts something to look forward to and hopefully helping us build a bigger grid of both Superbikes and ultimately other classes, too," Mr Marsden said.

"Tony is already a big supporter of bikes at both his Hampton Downs and Taupo tracks and is also behind my efforts to assist the Burt Munro organisers and build a great Superbike event for Timaru.

"We built MotoFest six years ago and that is our blueprint for the Taupo and Timaru rounds."