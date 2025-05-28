Mullets, utes, dogs on show at muster

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Utes old and new lined up at the Southern Field Days site on Sunday to be judged in a variety of categories including best deck and highest number of kilometres.
MC Rural experience provider Real Country owner Laura Koot said there was no-one more reluctant to put themselves in the spotlight than Southland men.
Theanim Wilson, who won for his grown-out ’do in the adult category, initially tried to hide his mullet, which was done by "a hairdresser".
"Best Dog in a Ute" went to Cody Wards’ 13 newborn golden retriever puppies, nestled in the back of his Hilux and surrounded by duck-shooting-themed decor.
Mr Wards also won "People’s Choice" with his 2006 Hilux, awarding him $500 and "Best Classic Ute — Pre 1980" was given to Harman Harvey’s 1930 Ford Model A.
The utes convoyed through Main St in Gore before heading to Croydon Lodge for prizegiving.