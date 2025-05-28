Mullets, utes, dogs on show at muster

Russell Bradley stands in front of his 1979 Toyota Land Cruiser at this year’s Ute Muster in Gore. PHOTOS: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

An annual Ute Muster, as part of Bayleys Tussock Country music festival, featured a mullet contest where generational supporters of the hairstyle competed to see who had the best ’80s-inspired locks.

Utes old and new lined up at the Southern Field Days site on Sunday to be judged in a variety of categories including best deck and highest number of kilometres.

The utes begin their convoy out of Waimumu's Southern Field Days site, before heading along the main drag of Gore, to Croydon Lodge for prizegiving.

The pickups were not the only things assessed by the judges as a crowd of about 60 Southlanders braved the icy temperatures to watch some entertaining dog and mullet competitions too.

MC Rural experience provider Real Country owner Laura Koot said there was no-one more reluctant to put themselves in the spotlight than Southland men.

Theanim Wilson, winner of best mullet in the senior category at the Ute Muster.

The winner in the Junior category was Liam McCullen, 9, who said he had been growing his mullet since "he was born".

Theanim Wilson, who won for his grown-out ’do in the adult category, initially tried to hide his mullet, which was done by "a hairdresser".

Thirteen golden retriever puppies in the back of Cody Wards’ duck-hunt decorated Toyota Hilux, won "Best Dog in a Ute".

Ute-wise "Best Turned Out 4WD" went to Russell Bradley for his 1979 Nissan Patrol and "The Most Kilometres" was Anthony Haines’ 1999 Toyota Hilux, which had 590,247km on the clock.

"Best Dog in a Ute" went to Cody Wards’ 13 newborn golden retriever puppies, nestled in the back of his Hilux and surrounded by duck-shooting-themed decor.

Mr Wards also won "People’s Choice" with his 2006 Hilux, awarding him $500 and "Best Classic Ute — Pre 1980" was given to Harman Harvey’s 1930 Ford Model A.

MC Laura Koot asks Liam McCullen, 9, how long he has been growing his prize-winning mullet.

GWD marketing manager Hamish Tonkin said the weather was practically "tropical" compared to last year and it was great to see so many utes in every category as well as the mullets.

The utes convoyed through Main St in Gore before heading to Croydon Lodge for prizegiving.

ella.scott-fleming@alliedpress.co.nz