New council inaugurated

Gore District Mayor Ben Bell alongside new deputy mayor Joe Stringer at the inauguration last Tuesday. Both share a vision of driving Gore towards economic growth and further business opportunities to help take the town forward. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The new-look Gore District Council was sworn in last Tuesday in a packed council chamber.

The ceremony featured not just new faces but new roles formed to create easier ways of engaging with council.

Mayor Ben Bell was officially sworn in for his second term, and for this next run at the Gore District Council made a couple of special announcements.

The deputy mayor was announced as returning councillor Joe Stringer, who said afterwards he was surprised by the offer, but figured it was worth a crack as they shared a vision of the future.

"I thought on it and said ‘well, I can sit on it or I can just say yes. And I’m pretty sure if I get it wrong, they’ll vote me out’," he said laughing.

"I think we’re both on the same page.

"We want to get Gore growing, develop more, with more businesses and people."

Cr Stringer said he was very humbled by the opportunity, acknowledging it was going to be an increased role but he was ready to continue to represent the community as well as he could.

Mr Bell said afterwards he felt confident in Cr Stringer, whose ties to agriculture meant he was the right man for the job to push for economic growth in the region.

"I think he will be a great fit. He’s a prominent businessman around the Gore district, with a rural background, and works on his company farm," he said.

Mr Bell also announced a new "streamlined structure" for governance, the council moving away from committees into individual portfolios for councillors.

Mr Bell said the move was designed to simplify the council and make it easier for people trying to contact parts of the council.

The portfolios will be in pairs, Cr Neville Phillips in charge of regional relationships backed up by the mayor, Cr John Gardyne as the lead for infrastructure and Cr Stewart McDonnell co-leading in charge of assets, Cr Andy Fraser leading for recreation with Cr Paul McPhail co-leading for arts, and Cr Nicky Coats as lead for community with co-lead Rob McKenzie for communication.

New councillors Torrone Smith, Mel Cupit and Donna Bruce were not named as portfolio leads, which was due to returning councillors receiving first access to the limited number of roles, Mr Bell said.

Mr Bell said the new structure, which was similar to that of the Central Otago District Council, was an effective change to governance, driving efficiency and helping streamline the process.

The Mataura Community Board was also sworn in at the ceremony, Steven Dixon, Michelle Hamilton, Tanya Rowling, and Laurel Turnbull taking the mantle.

As there is still an unfilled vacancy due to the fact only four people stood for the five vacant spots on the board, a by-election will be held to fill the remaining spot.

A public nomination period will take place from November 24 to December 22.

If necessary, voting papers will be sent out on January 30, voting closing on March 3.

The by-election is expected to cost from $7000 to $18,000, depending on the number of candidates.

