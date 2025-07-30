Oh brother, rugby final a family affair

Lining up for Wyndham were (from left) Joe McRae, Matt McRae, Max Bryson, Luke Bryson, Logan Howe and Andy Howe. Photos: supplied

Family blood ran deep in the two sides which took the field in Wyndham on Saturday. As did experience.

Wyndham hosted Edendale in the Division 1 Ack Soper Trophy rugby final, with eight sets of brothers in the squads.

Joe McRae, 33, Matt McRae, 36, Max Bryson, 20, Luke Bryson, 18, Logan Howe, 27, and Andy Howe, 33, turned out for the defending champion Wyndham side.

In the Edendale squad were: Darius Takurua, 28, Eruera Takurua, 30, Jeremy McLeod, 32, Devon McLeod, 26, Adam Muir, 35, Luke Muir, 38, Jeroe Fodie, 37, Bram Fodie, 32, Ryan Crump, 21 and Kody Crump, 19.

It could have been nine sets, but Connor Poyntz-Roberts went overseas mid-season, leaving his brother Braden to fly the family flag for Wyndham.

Wyndham leaned on experience to run out the winners, 24-18.

Playing for their local club was a given for all the brothers.

Their Edendale opposition was also full of siblings. They are (back, from left) Darius Takurua, Eruera Takurua, Jeremy McLeod, Devon McLeod, Adam Muir, Luke Muir; (front, from left) Jeroe Fodie, Bram Fodie, Ryan Crump and Kody Crump.

Wyndham coach Jimmy Sinclair said the players began at the club and remained loyal.

"They started here. That was their club and that is where they stayed. I don’t really think of them as brothers. They are just players who play for each other," he said.

Edendale have five sets of brothers in their season squad and, like Wyndham, loyalty is held in high regard.

Edendale have six players who have played 100 games for the side, and three who have played more than 200.

Wyndham have 10 players in the starting side who have played more than 100 games, with two more on the bench. They also have a couple of players who have played 200-plus games.

Edendale captain and hooker Luke Muir played his 220th game for the club on Saturday — said to be his last — along with utility Phillip Brown, who played his 208th and final game.

