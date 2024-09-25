Olympics chance for teamwork

Te Tipua School pupils are dressed in team colours ready for the school’s Olympic Games. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Teamwork has been a big part of an Olympic Games held at Te Tipua School.

Principal Gareth Scott said the pupils were put into mixed-aged teams of four or five and given a country to represent.

The activities were designed so no matter what the age of the pupil they could join in as part of the team.

"Even when we were playing our small-sided football or our small-sided hockey there was no greediness.

"It was passing to everyone ... everyone got a shot at scoring a goal."

The children were dressed in their country’s colours and made flags.

"We had an opening ceremony where all the teams got to talk about their countries."

The Olympic torch was carried around the tennis court and then used to set a bird bath on fire where the flame burned for the length of the games.

The competition started with team sports, then athletics and gymnastic-based activities and fun games in the afternoon.

The pupils collected points for their efforts and the three teams with the most points won the medals.

"We gave out points for sportsmanship and fair play."

At the shared lunch the children provided some food from their country.

"We had everything from sushi to American hot dogs to paua patties."

Parents came to watch.

"It was a lot of fun."

New Zealand won the gold, the Australians the silver and India bronze.

Unfortunately the refugee team comprising teachers and parents were disqualified from winning a medal, Mr Scott said.

