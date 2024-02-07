Our community connections hold untapped assets

Kelly Young. PHOTO: Neighbourhood Support

Nau mai, haere mai and let’s go 2024.

Our team are back on deck after a hard-earned break over the summer holidays and already well into the mahi planned for this year.

There are local events aplenty in the next few weeks, including the popular Moonshine Trail at lovely Dolamore Park, celebrate our awa at On The Fly Mataura River Festival, Enchanting Baroque Voices classical music concert at St Andrew’s Church, Burning Horse Festival at the beautiful Montana Flat, Tulloch Takeover in Mataura during Parks Week, Cavalcade 2024 in Waikaia, and the annual Children’s Day free community event — so many activities.

Why not cycle the pump track in Mataura, stroll the walking tracks at Hamilton Park, visit the Eastern Southland Arts Gallery, check out the Hokonui Moonshine Museum, visit the Croydon Aviation Heritage Centre at Mandeville, burn off some energy at the epic playgrounds dotted around town, wander through the sweeping gardens of Maple Glen at Wyndham, or relax with a movie and popcorn at the SBS St James Theatre.

All these wonderful things belong to our community; the place where you live, the place you should be proud to be a part of.

There is so much hard work put in to bringing these events to the Eastern Southland community.

Research shows community connections, reaching across place, interests, and identity, are largely untapped assets that can promote wellbeing and address social exclusion.

Have you noticed a new parent at the school gates this term? A new neighbour? Perhaps there is a new employee in your team.

What better ice-breaker than to ask if they have visited the public gardens yet, or know about the mountainbiking trails at Dolamore Park?

Introduce yourself, and your community — be proud of what we have, be proud of our place, the interesting things available, and the identity of Eastern Southland.

— Connected Eastern Southland Heartland Services co-ordinator Kelly Young.