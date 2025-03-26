Pakeke Lions calling for new volunteers

The Gore Pakeke Lions are looking for new volunteers and members to take an opportunity to make a big difference in the community.

The volunteer group spearheads the recycling plant in town, using the proceeds to fund various projects within the community.

These include a new heart machine for the Gore hospital, funding various projects around Gore, and annual scholarships for Gore students heading away for tertiary education.

Gore Pakeke Lions Club secretary Brian Pitcher said the town might not understand the scale of the project and the charitable contributions it makes.

"We’ve looked at the amount of money we’ve put into the community since we’ve been going.

"It’s sitting at around $1.9 million. We reckon we’ll hit $2 million next year," he said.

Mr Pitcher said it was important to stress this, as it was not just a case of showing up to the plant to clock in and clock out.

"What we’re trying to express to the public that you’re not just turning up to do a bit of recycling, you’re giving back to the community," he said.

Mr Pitcher said there were a variety of roles to be filled, and getting involved was a simple process which required only the desire to help.

"It’s easy. I’m the point of contact, or they can come to the plant, see how we operate. We do a lot down there.

"We have the recycling, operating the press, driving the forklifts, driving the two trucks that pick up stuff around the town, and sorting all the paper stuff," he said.

Mr Pitcher said the volunteering was not fulltime and could work to fit a busy schedule.

"If you’re coming down to volunteer, you don’t have to work every day. You can pick and choose," he said.

When it came to his work for the Pakeke Lions, Mr Pitcher did not mince words with how he felt about all the club can give, and give back.

"To me it’s one of the most fulfilling things I’ve ever done. It’s brilliant. We’re helping the community.

"$1.9 million is nothing to sneeze at. Seeing that money go back into the town, I tell you what, gives you a great deal of satisfaction," he said.

