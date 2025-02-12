Passing her passion to the next generation

Kate Cummings imparts knowledge to Eva Hellewell-Byars at a Holstein Friesian New Zealand young breeder showmanship event in Gore. PHOTOS: HELEN CUMMINGS

Southland Holstein stud owner Kate Cummings is passionate about teaching the next generation how to show heifers.

Miss Cummings, of Dipton, taught 12 Southland children basic heifer handling skills at the Holstein Friesian New Zealand young breeder showmanship event in Gore.

She had been showing cattle for more than 20 years and it was more than a hobby to her, it was a passion, she said.

Her experience includes representing New Zealand at the European Young Breeders School in Belgium in 2023 and placing third in her breeders’ class and sixth in her handlers’ class.

Teaching the next generation how to handle cattle was a big responsibility because when she was younger, people gave their time to teach her showmanship skills.

The showmanship event, which was aimed at children 14 and younger, was the evening before the Gore A&P Show earlier this month.

Many of the children were competing in the handlers class at the show the next day.

At the Gore A&P Show, Miss Cummings showed a cow and a calf from her stud Maylea Holsteins on her family farm in Wyndham.

Her cow won the reserve champion Holstein prize.

Holstein Friesian New Zealand held the showmanship event but it was open to all breeds and featured Jersey and Ayrshire heifers.

Kate Cummings teaches Sapphira Moncur-Cook at a Holstein Friesian New Zealand young breeder showmanship event in Gore on January 31.

Similar events were held at Waikato A&P Show, Canterbury A&P Show and Stratford A&P Show in November last year.

Some of the children at the events had no direct link to the dairy industry, she said.

Parents at the event were encouraged to learn.

"They’re the ones that can help their children improve at home."

The skills taught included how handlers could position a heifer and themselves to their best advantage.

"It’s an invaluable skill set to have to know how to handle animals and to put themselves in the best control. We are dealing with quite big cattle beasts so it’s about putting themselves in a safe position but also presenting at a really high quality standard."

She spent time with each participant explaining ways they could improve.

The children were taught about the three most important factors to focus on when handling a heifer in a show ring.

"Everything else doesn’t matter at that point. First is the judge, second is the heifer and third is where they’re walking."

