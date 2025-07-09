Pirates Old Boys dominant, into final

Pirates Old Boys and Woodlands will contest the Galbraith Shield final after winning their Southland premier club semifinals on Saturday.

Pirates Old Boys beat Marist 56-26 on centre stage at Rugby Park.

The minor premiership winners started warm favourites after comfortably beating Marist the previous weekend in the final week of the round robin.

POB scored the first converted try to right winger Sam McLachlan before Marist drew level after 10 minutes.

POB scored the next two tries when second five Napo Seru charged and created momentum for flanker Kosei Miki to pick and go over the line.

A few minutes later, POB spread the ball wide to left winger Sam Wheely to score in the corner.

Marist did well to score the next two tries to close the gap to 21-19, but five minutes before halftime, the competition’s best centre Jaye Thompson broke the line and committed the cover defenders before offloading to Isaac Rounds to put POB ahead 28-19 at halftime.

Six minutes into the second half, POB made a break down the terrace side and Thompson followed up the inside to score.

Fullback Kaea Nikora finished off an excellent POB build-up that included bursts from most of their key ball-runners.

Sixteen minutes into the second half, POB pushed Marist off their own scrum feed and moved the ball quickly to Thompson on the left edge to coast to the line for his second try.

Things were looking dire at this stage for Marist but they did manage to score a try under the posts to make it 49-26 with 20 minutes remaining.

Replacement outside back Nick Munro scored in the corner with his first touch to round out the scoring for the victors.

Woodlands beat the Eastern Northern Barbarians 15-5 in the other semifinal at Oreti Park.

Woodlands finished the round robin in second position and had earned home advantage but took the match out to the firmer sand-based surface at Oreti Park.

The Barbarians showed plenty of determination and passion as they have done all season, but losing openside flanker Leroy Ferguson to injury after 15 minutes and fullback Taylor Peterson just after halftime were setbacks to their cause.

Barbarians coach AJ Aitken said the game was a real battle of attrition.

"We felt in control for most of the first half but when Woodlands got their opportunities they just pushed us so far back into our own territory that it was too hard to get out of."

Aitken said the Woodlands game-drivers were clinical in the second half.

"Liam Howley came on and together with Marty McKenzie and Fletcher Morgan, they just ran a masterclass."

By John Langford