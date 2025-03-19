Plan now for winter veges

Cabbage, cauliflower and silverbeet can still be planted to stand the winter.

Ground from which potatoes have been lifted is ideal for these crops.

Compost can also be spread where these hardy vegetables are to be grown.

Cauliflower heads can be damaged by rain and cold as winter nears.

Those maturing soon should be regularly checked and the outside leaves turned in on the centres, the curds, to help protect them and keep them white.

If soil is drawn up around the stems of Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli as they grow, it will not only aid drainage for the plants during the winter, but also help prevent them being blown over in the wind.

Asparagus beds are worth the effort, as these perennial vegetables will produce crops for 20 years or more.

Keep the bed free of weeds but leave the plants’ top growth until it yellows.

While green, the plants are manufacturing food to build up their crowns, from which growths will be cut next spring.