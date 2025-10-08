Potential for shade, fire, pests continues to rankle

West Otago farmers Simon, left, and father Mark Robinson could be left living in shade for much of the year once pines planted on a neighbouring former station begin to mature. PHOTO: RICHARD DAVISON

A West Otago farmer says farm forestry regulations remain unfit for purpose, as he faces a future blighted by shade, frost, pests and fire risk.

Simon Robinson, who farms the 610ha Rankleburn Station alongside father Mark, said he was "extremely unhappy" farm forestry regulations did not appear to protect his home from being "surrounded" by pines on neighbouring property.

The property adjoining the beef and dairy support farm, about 15km from Tapanui on the Blue Mountain range, was planted out with pine seedlings in August, he said.

Despite no regulations being broken, the trees closest to his home would eventually leave it in shade for much of the year, leading to issues with frost, fire risk and quality of life, he said.

"We’ve talked to both Otago Regional and Clutha District councils and local MPs, and all say there’s nothing to be done about it, because the trees are planted within existing regulations.

"But clearly those regulations are not enough, as the trees will eventually leave the road and my house in shade, causing frost, and reducing the enjoyment and value of my property."

He said he believed his home insurance premiums could also increase as a result of increased fire risk, and he worried about the proximity to the farm of forest-dwelling pests like pigs.

Authorities contacted by the Otago Daily Times, including the Clutha District Council, said farm forestry planting was governed by the National Environmental Standards for Commercial Forestry (NESCF).

This stipulated a 40m setback from dwellings on a different title, and planting beyond a distance where the trees, when fully grown, would shade the dwelling between 10am and 2pm on the shortest day of the year.

The trees in question sit about 60m away from Mr Robinson’s house, and will grow about 1m a year.

New Zealand Forest Owners Association chief executive Dr Elizabeth Heeg said anyone concerned about plantings should contact their local council in the first instance.

Guidelines for association members included good communication with neighbours.

"[Our members] are expected to operate in a responsible and professional manner. This includes acting as good neighbours, following all regulatory requirements and demonstrating high standards of environmental stewardship, safety and community engagement," Dr Heeg said.

Mr Robinson said the situation was additionally frustrating as new government regulations limiting the use of productive farmland for forestry would have prevented the plantings.

"It used to be a lovely farm — rolling pasture. Under new regs, it would be too productive to be planted with trees but, unfortunately, those rules are not applied retrospectively.

"We’ve talked to the neighbour but he just doesn’t seem interested.

"I just want other people to be aware of what can happen, and see if anyone else is in the same boat."

