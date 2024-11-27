Racing this time

Photo: Otago Witness

A crowd of mainly men wait for a race to start at the Tapanui Racecourse in 1922.

Racing started at Tapanui in 1869 and was moved to Gore in 1999 as horse numbers dwindled.

The Tapanui Racing Club is still alive and kicking and its annual race day this year is on December 22, at Gore.

