Riversdale claim 6-0 win

Mataura right inner Jess Titter dribbles the ball down the wing as Riversdale’s Megan Tree closes in for a tackle during a Hockey Southland division one game in Gore on Friday night. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Riversdale players combined well to beat Mataura Maroon 6-0.

The Hockey Southland division one women’s game was played in Gore on Friday night.

Coach Vince Aynsley said before the game the plan was to either create space to move when on attack or shut down space to limit opportunities for the opposition.

"For most of the game I thought we did that pretty good."

Riversdale took the lead in the opening moments of the game when Megan Tree scored from a penalty corner.

In the second quarter Sara Aynsley, 16, scored two field goals and Kazia Grant, 16, one to take a 4-0 lead at halftime.

After halftime Grant scored another field goal and Tree scored from a penalty corner.

Mataura kept Riversdale scoreless in the second half.

Mataura player coach Kelly Sanson said she was pleased with the way the team played.

"We didn’t give up.

"We created some opportunities — [we were] unlucky not to score."

It was a better performance than a week earlier when the team was beaten 11-0 by Mataura Maroon.

Goalkeeper Dana Turnbull, in her second ever hockey game, was a standout.

"She saved some good goals."

Midfielder Freya Eddie also played well.

In the other division one game Mataura Gold beat Southern 6-1.

Mataura Gold is unbeaten and leads the competition.

