Rustic, family farm wedding

Ben and Bailey Allan (centre) with their bridal party (from left) Kieran Van Loon, Taylor Allan, Logan McKee, Conor Beaton, Zoe Hancox, Alice Winter, Alice Kingan and Laura McKenzie. Photos: Rachel Wybrow

The couple were married at Mr Allan’s family farm in Balfour on March 1, 2024, followed by a reception in a marquee.

Mrs Allan said the day was special and filled with laughter.

"We had quite a big wedding with approximately 160 guests," she said.

Ben and Bailey Allan (nee Sutherland) were married on March 1, 2024 at the groom’s family farm at Glenure Hill, Balfour.

"It was really important to us that we had all the people we loved and that had a big impact on our lives and now growing up.

"We are thankful for their amazing support on the day and leading up to wedding, especially the week before getting all the final touches together.

"You don’t realise how much of a huge job it is to get married on your own turf, but I wouldn’t have had it any other way.

"It was just perfect."

The three-tier wedding cake was made by the groom’s aunt, Bronwyn Frazer, and was flavoured chocolate, carrot and lemon.

She said they kept the theme rustic and simple, opting for lots of greenery and tussocks, blue gum leaf and flowers from the garden for decorations.

"Ben is a big hunting fanatic, so we had antlers on our archway.

"Our bridal bouquets from Flowers by Veronica were white roses and daisies, with peachy tones and greenery.

"I chose a simple dress with a wee a bit of lace detailing from Alma J in Auckland. It was really comfortable and easy to move in.

"I couldn’t have faulted my dress. It was a dream."