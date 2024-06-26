Rustic, family farm wedding

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The couple were married at Mr Allan’s family farm in Balfour on March 1, 2024, followed by a reception in a marquee.
Mrs Allan said the day was special and filled with laughter.
"We had quite a big wedding with approximately 160 guests," she said.
"We are thankful for their amazing support on the day and leading up to wedding, especially the week before getting all the final touches together.
"You don’t realise how much of a huge job it is to get married on your own turf, but I wouldn’t have had it any other way.
"It was just perfect."
"Ben is a big hunting fanatic, so we had antlers on our archway.
"Our bridal bouquets from Flowers by Veronica were white roses and daisies, with peachy tones and greenery.
"I chose a simple dress with a wee a bit of lace detailing from Alma J in Auckland. It was really comfortable and easy to move in.
"I couldn’t have faulted my dress. It was a dream."