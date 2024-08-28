School closes due to sickness

Illness has hit some Northern Southland schools hard, with one forced to close for a day and another missing over a quarter of its staff and students at times.

Earlier this month Lumsden School closed for a day due to a high number of student and staff illnesses and Northern Southland College dealt with an absence rate in both students and teachers of more than 30% at its peak.

Presiding Lumsden School Board of Trustees member Trish Gill said the school had two confirmed cases of Influenza A virus and other undiagnosed illnesses, causing the closure.

She said the decision to close the school, on August 9, was made in consideration of the students and staff’s physical wellbeing.

"That’s a priority.

"Thankfully we have really almost got back to normal roll again," she said.

While closed, a deep clean of the school was completed, she said.

"It allowed all, both students and staff, to get better.

"I know that the illnesses we’ve had in the community have been really hard on people."

It was the first time the school had closed since the Covid-19 pandemic forced schools throughout the country to close, she said.

Northern Southland College principal Peter Wilkinson said the school had dealt with a significant amount of sickness.

"A few weeks ago we had a peak student absence rate due to illness of over 30%."

Teaching and learning continued with a "few tweaks" to accommodate absences of staff and students, he said.

Mossburn School principal Tracey Doak said the school had not been "hit too hard" by illness.

"Our teachers haven’t had the flu at all and only a few students have had it. There has been a bit of a vomiting bug doing the rounds at the moment but still only a few kids have had that too. We have been very lucky."

Schools in Eastern Southland had also been affected, but not to the extent of those in Northern Southland.

Gore Main School principal Glenn Puna said sickness had not been "too bad" this year.

"Obviously with winter we have had the flu [and] colds going around and we have had the spew bug do the rounds a few times.

"In terms of staff, things have been pretty good and we have not had to panic about having someone to teach in every class each day."

