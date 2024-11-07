School proud of champion

Menzies College student Alex Smith with his trophy after winning the New Zealand Clay Target Association secondary schools championship. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

Menzies College has a new champion, with dead-eye accuracy and a great future ahead of him.

Year 12 Menzies College student Alex Smith won the New Zealand Clay Target Association secondary schools championship, after competing in September.

Alex said he became interested in shooting as a sport four years ago, following in his grandfather’s footsteps.

"It was through family. I started off and joined Mataura Gun Club and from there started building into down-line and then skeet (competitions)."

"I’ve sort of grown up around guns I guess, living on a farm. My granddad does it, so it’s easy-peasy to go and get stuff done," he said.

Alex has an accuracy rating of 96%, and has represented New Zealand and the South Island for the sport.

He said the win came from his preparation, which he has focused on honing over the years.

"I’m starting to figure out what to do, the mental processes, stuff like that. I focus on shooting the target, one at a time, and do everything correctly."

"If you do that, it’s most likely you’ll break the target."

Menzies College principal Kath Luoni said she and the school were extremely proud of Alex.

"He’s a boy who is passionate about his shooting and obviously very good at it. It’s the second year in a row he’s performed extremely well."

Mrs Luoni said despite Alex’s relaxed temperament, he was heading for big things in the sport.

"He’s quite humble about his achievements. He’s represented New Zealand and it’s highly likely he’ll go on to higher honours this year.

"We’re really proud of him," she said.