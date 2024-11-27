Shining light for 50 years

For a half a century, a community newsletter has been enlightening locals, with hopes of continuation in a digital age.

The Lumsden Light started in 1974, after a school teacher’s wife started a newsletter for the town. From there, 50 years of publication continued, as others took up the mantle to write, publish and deliver it around Lumsden.

All the work was voluntary and done by locals, with advertising revenue taken on to accommodate the cost of publication.

Volunteer Doris Brown said it was important to keep the tradition alive. "It lets everyone know what’s going on. Upcoming events, sales, general information, stuff people want to know," she said.

Mrs Brown said the newsletter had a circulation of 1200 copies, and although it had an online presence, it was still important to keep printing it.

"People say young people don’t want to look at it and want digital stuff, but older people still want paper to read."

Despite the fact the work was voluntary and the digital-only world was looming, she found satisfaction with helping the community, Mrs Brown said.

"It’s important for the community. I get despondent sometimes, but people will mention to me about getting the Lumsden Light.

"And then, I remember why I do it," she said.

About 10 people volunteers help with writing, distributing or organising advertising.