Singapore bronze bodes well for Bagrie-Howley

New Zealand bowler Sheldon Bagrie-Howley competes for New Zealand at a bowls tournament in June. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An Eastern Southland bowler continues to make international bowls podiums.

Sheldon Bagrie-Howley earned a bronze medal at the Lion City Cup 2024 in Singapore last week.

He represented New Zealand in the men’s pair with Canterbury bowler Keanu Darby.

Tony Cockerill, who had played with Bagrie-Howley since he was 11, said playing in Singapore was another great experience for him.

"The fact that he is playing in that tournament sets him up well for the [Golden Nugget]."

The pair last played together at a tournament at Nelson in April, he said.

On Monday, Bagrie-Howley began competing at the 2024 Golden Nugget, at Club Tweed, in Australia.

"It’s hard to relate on how he may go at this tournament because there are many of the top players."

The tournament featured many of the world’s top bowlers and was one of the most sought-after invitational tournaments.

"I think he’ll compete and qualify and that’ll be amazing.

"It’s the toughest competition he’s going to face."

World Bowls Series No 1-ranked bowler Aaron Sherriff, No 2 Corey Wedlock and No 3 Aaron Teys, would all be at the tournament.

Bagrie-Howley is ranked at 16.

"It’ll be a great experience for him."

Pending results, Bagrie-Howley would join Gore Bowling Club players Elliot Mason and Thomas Cockerill in Auckland at the weekend to play in another tournament.

He would attend only if he did not make the final of the Golden Nugget, Tony Cockerill said.

"If he doesn’t make it to [Auckland], well that is really good."

The tournament will conclude tomorrow.

