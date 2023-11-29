Skaters set to shine

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ice Sports Southland skater Mindy McGorlick, 6, is looking forward to taking part in the club’s Christmas show at the weekend.

Ice Sports Southland promotions executive Jodie Ross said about 50 skaters would take part in the show, called The Christmas Express, which would be performed to the soundtrack of the movie The Polar Express.

"You can expect to see an array of skaters, from cute Kiwi Skaters through to our most graceful competitive figure skaters doing their fancy jumps and spins."

She said it would be great entertainment for the family to enjoy.

- Tickets can be booked online from Ice Sports Southland’s page, or bought from the Gore Multisports Complex.

There are two performances: Saturday, 5pm and Sunday, 11am, both at the Gore Ice Skating Rink in the multisports complex.