Society offered support, connection

When Graham "Noddy" Harris was diagnosed with bladder cancer it came as a blow to everyone around him, especially after losing his wife Bev to brain cancer in 2020.

"This was a very emotional time for me and my family to understand and come to grips with."

Feeling overwhelmed, he reached out and found help from the Cancer Society, who quickly called and found Mr Harris a support person, who he said was a major help in a trying time.

"Aynsley was fantastic, so very easy to get on with and talk to."

She helped him to better understand his cancer and his treatments, and organised a stay at the Daffodil House in Dunedin which Mr Harris said was great.

"What an awesome facility to stay at. A home away from home," he said.

The Daffodil House was fully staffed Monday to Friday and the staff had a wealth of information, Mr Harris said.

It was close to Dunedin Hospital and was an easy walk to the oncology department for treatment.

He was a resident during his six weeks of treatment that included radiation and chemotherapy, which he helped him a lot.

"Nothing was a problem at the Daffodil House," Mr Harris said.

The residents organised group activities, often sharing meals and cooking for one another, and it did not just include healthy food.

"An evening meal I organised was a fish and chip night where we got $200 worth and all sat down and enjoyed."

The residents keep in touch, having semi-annual reunions and a Facebook messenger group.

Mr Harris said they shared an uncommon but special bond.

"One thing that resonated with us all is we were there for the same reason. We all had cancer, of some sort and place."