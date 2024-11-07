Some rural councils struggling to recruit

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Some rural councils in the South do more than provide a pay packet to get employees on the books.

Others, though, believe the peace and quiet actually attracts people to the smaller towns.

Gore District Council people and culture general manager Nicky Cooper said recruitment had not been as difficult as in previous years.

"We have had several staff arrive from the North Island looking for a more balanced and affordable lifestyle. Our employment conditions are standard," she said.

The council did offer 30 days’ sick leave instead of the standard 20 days, helped with relocation costs, had a 4% contribution for employee KiwiSaver and retail discounts for stores around the town.

Recently the Mackenzie District Council advertised for two planners, offering not only a decent financial compensation but also special leave, a collective weekly fruit basket and some other enticements.

When contacted, a Mackenzie District Council spokeswoman said it was challenging to recruit employees for a rural council.

"This can be due to housing shortages, unavailability of work for spouses, schooling issues for children, alongside the lack of candidates with appropriate skills and experience within the district," she said.

"For some the lifestyle and location is attractive. However, others prefer the city environment, and this is not only the case for the employee, but for the spouse and their whānau as well."

The council tried to be flexible to suit individual circumstances and the rural location.

This included providing special leave when employees needed to attend specialist appointments, such as dentists, doctors, lawyers and others, in major towns or cities such as Timaru or Christchurch.

"We are fortunate to be within commuting distance of Timaru — approximately 45 minutes away — which provides another option for employees, spouses and whānau.

"We do offer other benefits such as a discount cards at various retailers, a weekly office [not individual] fruit basket and wellbeing initiatives."

The council has not had to sponsor any employees to get into the country.

Just two out of 55 staff worked from home but they regularly visited the office or attended meetings within the district.

Things have picked up on the recruiting front for Gore District Council as the employment market tightens.

The West Coast Regional Council said it did not offer any recruitment incentives to prospective employees.

"We are fortunate that we are attracting exceptional talent, with many new employees choosing to relocate to the West Coast to enjoy the unique lifestyle our region offers," council people and capability officer Adrienne Reihana said.

"The appeal of the great outdoors — whether it’s rock climbing, tramping, fishing or hunting — seems to be encouraging a broad range of applicants."