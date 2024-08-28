Nominations open today for the 2024 Soroptimist woman of the year award.

This award dinner will be held at the Food Affair Restaurant, Gore Racecourse, on Saturday, October 12.

Secretary Anne Gover said that when the Gore District Council decided not to host the annual awards, which included the Soroptimist woman of the year award, Gore Soroptimists decided to do so to celebrate women in the community and their achievements.

The purpose of this Soroptimist award was to acknowledge a woman who had achieved an outstanding accomplishment in any field.

That might be in the arts, business, community affairs, education, health, politics, sport, work or a profession.

The nominee must be aged 25 years or over and must have lived in the catchment of Gore and Districts Health Inc for at least three years, and must have shown high achievement in any of the listed fields.

Anyone can nominate a candidate they think suitable for the woman of the year award.

Nominations will close on Friday, September 27.

Nomination forms can be picked up from the Gore Library.