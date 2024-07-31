Spartan trio given 30-game caps

Spartans players (from left) Jayden Broome, Luke Bryson and Kody Crump, who are part of the Maruawai and Menzies colleges combined First XV, have been awarded their 30-game caps after Saturday’s game against Taieri College in Wyndham. PHOTO: LOUISE BRYSON

Three Eastern Southland First XV players have been awarded their 30th game caps.

The players Kody Crump, 18, Jayden Broome and Luke Bryson, both 17, play for the Maruawai College and Menzies College combined team The Spartans.

The two colleges have been fielding a team together since 2022.

The caps were awarded after the team won their Southern Schools Rugby Championship division 3 game against Taieri College 5-3 on Saturday, at Wyndham RFC.

Jayden scored the Spartans’ try and Isaac Sinclair converted Taieri’s penalty.

The players were all part of the inaugural 2022 team and said they were honoured to reach the milestone.

"The boys I have met and played with and made connections with has been my favourite part of playing in this First XV," said Jayden.

"I love it. I think it is the best kinda rugby you could play as a young fella," Kody said.

"It is a privilege to be able to play 30 First XV games with my mates," Luke said.

Maruawai College student Jayden plays flanker and said that being part of the team "feels similar to being in an army and being a soldier of an army on the front lines." Menzies College pupil Kody plays prop.

"I’ve enjoyed every bit of it and its also a pleasure putting on that shirt every Saturday for the team, " Kody said.

Luke who plays centre or wing has started a building apprenticeship.

"It’s a good learning curve playing against some talented players," Luke said.

Coach Mark Bryson said these days reaching 30 games for a First XV was a rarity.

"Jayden, Luke and Kody all set their sights on becoming a part of the First XV at a young age when they were year 11.

"Their experience in First XV rugby, as well as representative rugby, is invaluable as they lead the younger players coming through and contribute to trainings with their knowledge and skills. "

He looked forward to seeing how the boys developed in the future.

"It has been an honour to watch them all grow and develop as players, bringing their own individual strengths to the team and helping the team become a tight unit."

