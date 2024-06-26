Spoilt for choice with two fun events this Matariki

More than 2500 people gathered at the Gore Gardens last year for Kāhui Whetū. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gore’s celebrations of Matariki are set to be bigger than ever.

Two events are planned for the public holiday this week.

Kāhui Whetū, a free event at the Gore Gardens will be held on Thursday.

More than 2500 people attended last year, despite the rain.

Gore District Council senior events co-ordinator Jessica Swan said the variety and standard of entertainment was "next level".

"After the overwhelming success of Stella the Glow Fairy at the first two events, we knew we needed to bring in some friends to support her."

The Gardens will be filled with lights, food trucks, kids’ entertainment and other activities, she said.

The Māruawai Matariki Celebration will also take place again. It will be held at the Southern Field Days site at Waimumu on Friday.

Committee member Kylie Aitken said the event will have kapa haka groups, bands and dancers performing.

"Not only that, but we have made the event accessible to all, for all ages and abilities, and thanks to the indoor venue, people can stay warm despite the cold winter weather."

The event will finish with a laser show outside the venue.

"It has been great to see the event grow and establish itself as a wonderful family-friendly event."