Squad heads to Aust

Some of St Peter’s College rugby boys stand ready for Australia at the school last Wednesday. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

The St Peter’s College rugby squad is touring Australia during the school holidays.

The rugby squad, which is mostly the 1st XV squad with some development players coming too, has been raising funds for more than a year to get the team over the Ditch to the Gold Coast to play three matches of rugby.

St Peter’s College rugby administrator Dana Turnbull said it was a "trip of a lifetime" for the squad.

"We’re very privileged to be doing this tour," Ms Turnbull said.

"The trip is going to develop and portray players’ social and emotional characteristics in every aspect.

"I’m very proud of the boys and their journey so far, as it will be an unforgettable experience for them."

The squad, although they will be working hard in their matches, will be giving the classic theme parks a go, as well as going to a State of Origin rugby league match during their eight-day trip.

Jack Abernethy, 17, said he was looking forward to the trip.

"It’s going to be a good time away, where we will be able to play rugby and have some time to ourselves.

"It’ll be a busy few days, but we’re looking forward to it."

Austin Turnbull, 17, said he was looking forward to improving the squad’s skill set even further.

"Overall, it will be a fantastic experience.

"We are second in our grade currently, so it may improve us even further going up against squads in a compete different country."

Ms Turnbull said the squad was extremely thankful to all the families who had contributed to the trip, and they were "forever grateful."

Principal Tara Quinney said she was "very proud of the fine group of gentlemen representing St Peter’s College in Australia."

