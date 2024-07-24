Stags embrace rural roots with club visits

Mataura Rugby Club junior players and eight Southland Stags team members pause for a photograph after a rugby skills session at the club last Tuesday. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Mataura junior players had the chance to throw a rugby ball around with some of their sporting idols last Tuesday.

Eight members of the Southland Stags spent part of the afternoon teaching about 30 children skills and playing games.

Rugby Southland commercial and marketing manager Jack King said the most important part of the event was the children.

"The kids love it.

"They go home buzzing, get photos, autographs, tell their parents.

"That’s what it’s all about."

It was the second day the squad had assembled for theseason.

"It’s a new squad. It’s a good chance for not only the boys to get to know each other but understand the community and to link up with fans," Mr King said

Other squad members visited Tokanui, Edendale and Wyndham.

It was important the team travelled throughout the region, he said.

"We’re a Southland team, we’re not an Invercargill team.

"A lot of boys from Gore play for the Barbarians [and are] in our team."

On July 26 the Stags will play a preseason game against Otago at the Pioneer Club in Gore.

"It’s another way of acknowledging our rural roots in Southland."

