Stags pay a visit

PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Meeting Southland Stags mascot Steve-O are (from left) Barnardos Early Learning pupil Elaina Mantell, 2 and a-half, her teacher Helen Clement and Xander Mantell, 4, along with Lachie Dunlea and Riley Inder, both 8, at Gore’s Regional Ford on Friday.

Southland Stag squad members also attended, signed autographs and tossed a rugby ball around with children.

Lachie, who plays rugby for Mataura, had the chance to talk to halfback Jahvis Wallace, who also started his rugby career in the Mataura club.

‘‘It’s cool to have a chat to a proper rugby player,’’ Lachie said.

Stags No 8 Blair Ryall said it was good to meet members of the community.