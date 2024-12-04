Start of something big

Photo: Otago Witness

The foundation stone for the hospital in Gore is laid in 1907.

The Seddon Hospital was opened in 1909 and at one time there were 130 beds with a variety of services from maternity to aged care.

In the 1980s the Southland Health Board moved to close the hospital.

The Gore community protested and by the time the hospital was finally closed in 1999 a new Gore Hospital had been built.

The Ensign is keen for photos either old or new from the Eastern Southland district.

Please email them to: news@theensign.co.nz