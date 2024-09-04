From the States to the South

The Ensign reporter Gerrit Doppenberg is a stand-up comedian in his spare time. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Gerrit Doppenberg, 27, is the new reporter at The Ensign.

He lived in Oamaru for most of his life until he moved to Christchurch to work in radio and enter further education at the New Zealand Broadcasting School. After finishing there in 2022, he worked as a copywriter before taking a gap year to the United States, which he said was an eye-opening experience.

"It’s a remarkable place. It’s almost like living in the fast lane non-stop even though I was in a small town," he said.

He performed all around the States as a stand-up comedian, and said that he would like to bring a show to Gore if he could.

"I think there’s a great chance to bring some big names down here to a place that might otherwise be overlooked by some of the more popular acts in New Zealand.

"It’s a real untapped market, and I want to show Gore knows how to laugh with the best of them," he said.

Mr Doppenberg said he was excited to work for The Ensign and meet people in the community.

"It’s all about the people. I love being able to tell stories and meet folk from all around, it’s what I studied for.

"And to work for such a storied and historical newspaper, well, it’s something that I take very seriously," he said.