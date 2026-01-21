Wednesday, 21 January 2026

Strawberry loaf

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Southland
    2. The Ensign

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    With summer’s second harvest of strawberries on the horizon, head from the garden to the kitchen to create Alison Lambert’s fresh, moist and perfectly delicious loaf.

    Prep time 15min

    Cook time 50-60min

    Skill Easy

    Serves 8-10

    Dry ingredients

    250g (2 cups) flour

    200g (1 cup) sugar

    1 tsp baking soda

    ½ tsp salt

    Wet ingredients

    2 large eggs

    120ml (½ cup) vegetable oil

    60ml (¼ cup) milk

    80g Greek yoghurt (about ⅓ cup)

    1 tsp vanilla extract

    200g (1½ cups) fresh strawberries, chopped

    Strawberry glaze

    100g icing sugar (¾ cup)

    2 fresh ripe strawberries, grated

    Squeeze of lemon juice

    Method

    Preheat the oven to 160°C fan (180°C). Line a 22cm × 12cm loaf tin with baking paper.

    In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking soda and salt.

    In another bowl, whisk eggs, oil, milk, Greek yoghurt and vanilla until smooth.

    Fold wet ingredients into the dry until just combined (do not overmix).

    Gently fold in the chopped strawberries.

    Spoon into the tin and smooth the top.

    Bake 50-60 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Cool in tin for 10 minutes, then turn out on to a rack to cool completely.

    To make the strawberry glaze: sieve the icing sugar into a bowl, grate in the strawberry and stir through. Add a drop or two of lemon juice. Stir to combine.

    Drizzle over the cooled loaf.