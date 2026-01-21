Strawberry loaf

Photo: Simon Lambert

Prep time 15min

Cook time 50-60min

Skill Easy

Serves 8-10

Dry ingredients

250g (2 cups) flour

200g (1 cup) sugar

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

Wet ingredients

2 large eggs

120ml (½ cup) vegetable oil

60ml (¼ cup) milk

80g Greek yoghurt (about ⅓ cup)

1 tsp vanilla extract

200g (1½ cups) fresh strawberries, chopped

Strawberry glaze

100g icing sugar (¾ cup)

2 fresh ripe strawberries, grated

Squeeze of lemon juice

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C fan (180°C). Line a 22cm × 12cm loaf tin with baking paper.

In a large bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking soda and salt.

In another bowl, whisk eggs, oil, milk, Greek yoghurt and vanilla until smooth.

Fold wet ingredients into the dry until just combined (do not overmix).

Gently fold in the chopped strawberries.

Spoon into the tin and smooth the top.

Bake 50-60 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Cool in tin for 10 minutes, then turn out on to a rack to cool completely.

To make the strawberry glaze: sieve the icing sugar into a bowl, grate in the strawberry and stir through. Add a drop or two of lemon juice. Stir to combine.

Drizzle over the cooled loaf.