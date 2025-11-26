Sun has A&P attendees sweltering

Ariana Te Whata (left), who came third in the Intermediate category, and her pen pal Hanna Lawlor, compete in the shearing competition. PHOTOS: ELLA SCOTT-FLEMING

The sun came out for the West Otago A&P Show at Tapanui on Saturday.

The show provided the usual rural fare of pets, baking, photography and fencing competitions and local craft and business stalls.

Sheep, cow and horse handlers both young and old showed off their skills and prize beasts.

Nathan Stratford in the open finals, which he won, at the West Otago A&P Show.

The day concluded with a grand parade for the winners.

The shearing shed offered a reprieve from the all-day sun but was no less sweaty for competitors in the West Otago Shears.

Young up-and-comers showed off their skills in the morning heats, while the more seasoned pros finished off the finals in the afternoon.

Emma Martin, of Gore, came second in the Senior category of the shearing competition of the West Otago A&P Show in Tapanui on Saturday.

Former world champion shearer Nathan Stratford, of Invercargill, won the open final, shearing 14 sheep in 13 minutes.

Corey Palmer, of Dipton, was not far behind.

In the senior category, Dre Roberts, of Mataura, was first, followed by Emma Martin, of Gore, in second place and british expat Richard Lancaster in third. Toby Waihape, also of Gore, took fourth place.

Lilith, 8 (left), and sister Nina Stringer, 6, who earned yellow and blue ribbons respectively for handling their calf Chug at the West Otago A&P Show.

Mr Stratford, 51, told the crowd he went to the gym five days a week to maintain the fitness needed to compete at his level.

One of the wool handlers, or "rousies", Cheri Peterson said they had a pretty easy job but had to keep up with the shearers, who were going "quite fast".

Most of the about six women who volunteered to clear wool on the day also work as shearers at South West Shearing in Lawrence.

Adalyn, 10 (left), and Rachael Harding took home first in handler and third for best led respectively, as well as best pair, at the West Otago A&P Show in Tapanui on Saturday.

You did have to be strong to be a shearer, and if you were having a weak day, you just had a day off, Ms Peterson said, laughing.

Show president Richard Reddit said it was a "cracker" day and the rain the day before meant rural contractors did not have to work and could instead enjoy the fair.

Best stall went to new Tapanui shop Southern Living Giftware and Yamaha won best trade site.

Dre Roberts, of Mataura, came first in the Senior section of the shearing competition.

Mr Reddit was really appreciative of the show’s sponsors and trade sites as the region had only a few businesses to call on for funding.

"We always have to go to the same people for sponsorship, and they stump up every year, which is brilliant," he said.

He commended Mr Stratford on "another win" and noted the increasing number of female shearers who had entered.

