Sun has A&P attendees sweltering

The show provided the usual rural fare of pets, baking, photography and fencing competitions and local craft and business stalls.
Sheep, cow and horse handlers both young and old showed off their skills and prize beasts.
The shearing shed offered a reprieve from the all-day sun but was no less sweaty for competitors in the West Otago Shears.
Young up-and-comers showed off their skills in the morning heats, while the more seasoned pros finished off the finals in the afternoon.
Corey Palmer, of Dipton, was not far behind.
In the senior category, Dre Roberts, of Mataura, was first, followed by Emma Martin, of Gore, in second place and british expat Richard Lancaster in third. Toby Waihape, also of Gore, took fourth place.
One of the wool handlers, or "rousies", Cheri Peterson said they had a pretty easy job but had to keep up with the shearers, who were going "quite fast".
Most of the about six women who volunteered to clear wool on the day also work as shearers at South West Shearing in Lawrence.
Show president Richard Reddit said it was a "cracker" day and the rain the day before meant rural contractors did not have to work and could instead enjoy the fair.
Best stall went to new Tapanui shop Southern Living Giftware and Yamaha won best trade site.
"We always have to go to the same people for sponsorship, and they stump up every year, which is brilliant," he said.
He commended Mr Stratford on "another win" and noted the increasing number of female shearers who had entered.