Sunflowers seeding joy

Poupoutunoa Kindergarten pupils and staff (from left) Casey Waddel, 1, Charlotte Ellis McGartland, Luna Perry, 1, Reef Kahukura, 1, Tayla Hannah and Reggie Burgess, 1, last Thursday checked out the sunflower patch which is beginning to bloom in Clinton. Photo: Evelyn Thorn

Sunflowers seem to turn heads.

Well, in about three weeks or so, the sunflowers in Clinton will be in full bloom with their heads turned to the sun.

The Clinton sunflowers are back again and beginning to bloom.

The idea was created by the Clinton Lions to create a "positive environment" for people to stop in, according to Clinton Lions member Benji Perry.

"We want to promote them so people can enjoy the sunflowers.

"We’re more than happy for people to go out and take photos in them."

The gate for access into the paddock is off Gorge Rd in Clinton.

The sunflower seeds were donated to the Clinton Lions by Pureoil NZ.

They were first planted in November, 2022, but more were planted last year.

Cultivation and spraying of the area was completed by local businesses to get the sunflowers in.

"Last year they brought people from all over New Zealand to Clinton to get photos with them, which was fantastic," Mr Perry said.

"We hope to have that same energy again this year."

"We will be running some competitions including our popular annual scarecrow competition, a colouring competition and a sunflower competition around the sunflowers, as it is a great way of bringing the town together for events."

People can enter the scarecrow competition, which begins on March 8, via the Clinton Scarecrow Competition Facebook page.

"I think every event we have going will build on last year and be bigger and better, which we’re looking forward to."

evelyn.thorn@alliedpress.co.nz